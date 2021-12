RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An apartment fire in downtown Raleigh was quickly contained, but caused traffic problems during rush hour Wednesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the 400 block of Fayetteville Street around 4:30 p.m. The fire was confined to one apartment unit and quickly put out, police said.

Streets in the area, which is near the intersection of Fayetteville and West Davie streets, were blocked off.

It wasn’t known if anyone was injured.