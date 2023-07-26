RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants and bars struggled to bring people in the door and make ends meet. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the cost of food and supplies increased making it challenging to turn a profit. Now, there are signs that luck is changing.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s latest report shows downtown broke its record for the most food and beverage sales ever downtown in May 2023. Year over year, food and drink sales downtown went up 24%, according to DRA.

They reported sales increased 65% in the Moore Square District in May.

Glenwood South, which remains the downtown’s biggest food and drink seller, only saw a 2% rise in sales that same month. Almost 40% of sales downtown were in the Glenwood South district, DRA said.

Those sales may continue to grow. DRA reports they’ve had a net gain of 24 new storefronts downtown so far this year. They say another 16 businesses plan to open or relocate downtown.

On top of that, more than 2,000 apartments are under construction to bring more residents downtown. If more apartments and more businesses can result in more people spending money downtown, sales may continue to rise.

In the meantime, DRA is developing a strategy to revitalize the Fayetteville Street corridor. Together with the city, they have selected Interface Studio to lead the development of the Economic Development Strategy for Downtown Raleigh. Over the next year, Interface Studio will work with the community to develop a strategy. DRA expects a retail strategy will be announced in the next six months.