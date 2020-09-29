Downtown Raleigh businesses, leaders looking to attract customers back in wake of protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Downtown Raleigh is quiet these days with fewer workers in offices and patrons in restaurants.

Business owners, non-profits and the city are all trying to bring visitors and shoppers back to downtown.

“There’s hardly anyone walking out there right now,” said Paris Alexander as he looked out the window of his art gallery, C-MAC.

Alexander opened C-MAC, the City Market Artists Collective, in February.

It features art displays, demonstrations, and lectures.

Like so many business owners, Alexander is trying to adapt during COVID-19.

“It just – boom – it fell out to hardly having anybody coming in,” he said.

Alexander said they began to adapt and find ways to make customers comfortable by holding outdoor events, wearing masks, and offering hand sanitizer.

However, things took a turn again in May.

“The protests and all the vandalism happened, and that was even far worse than COVID. It’s one thing when people are feeling unsafe from a potential virus, but if people are feeling physically like they are going to be unsafe. Believe me, I was down here a few nights and it was unsafe,” he said.

Alexander said it costs thousands of dollars to board up C-MAC each time peaceful protests are taken over by fringe groups.

Several businesses around his gallery have remained boarded up.

He said some have gone out of business entirely because of the lack of foot traffic.

“We’re all turning our places of business into fortresses,” he said.

According to Raleigh police, vandalism from this weekend totaled $76,0001 in damages.

“We did have a few businesses board up prior to last weekend just preemptively. A number of those have come down,” said Bill King, CEO of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

King said a lot of the businesses that remain boarded up are waiting on glass due to supply chain issues from COVID-19.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance is trying to make the area more inviting, using privately raised funds for grants to help businesses adapt, King said.

For example, he said while the city has laid the framework to allow restaurants expand outdoor seating, the grant money helped businesses build the infrastructure such as durable tables and chairs.

“We’ve got great businesses. They are resilient. They are strong. They are smart and doing lots to pivot and finding ways to get through this,” he said.

Earlier this summer, City Council voted to give the Downtown Raleigh Alliance $300,000 from the the city’s up-fit grant program, according to a spokesperson.

King said that money went to hiring new safety ambassadors, and marketing programs like Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week.

From Oct. 2-11, diners are encouraged to get takeout to enjoy at home or eat outdoors at designated restaurant seating.

“What’s unique about downtown Raleigh is it’s overwhelmingly locally owned so a lot of our businesses are Raleigh businesses,” he said. “We want them to be able to get through this pandemic.”

King said even with grants and money from the city, people deliberately supporting local businesses makes the biggest impact.

“Find a way to support thier favorite businesses in downtown through whatever means they feel comfortable with. If that’s visiting in-person, take out or curbside, gift cards, online, we could use that support,” he said.

Alexander is hopeful as people venture back downtown, they’ll stroll through City Market and into his gallery.

“We’re right here. We’re ready to roll. We need people coming in,” he said.