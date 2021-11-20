Downtown Raleigh businesses optimistic as Christmas parade-goers set to return

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Christmas Parade is back after being held virtually last year due to COVID-19.

Parade-goers are not the only ones excited as small businesses near the route said they’re excited also.

Visit Raleigh estimates 65,000 people will line the 1.4 mile route.

Christin King is the brand designer at Curate. She said not having events throughout the pandemic hurt the pop-up shop business.

She said Curate relies on the holidays to carry them through much of the year.

“We’re hoping that the people who come down for the Christmas parade would choose to get their coffee from down the street. And choose to get their Christmas presents with us,” King said.

Nearby Hargett Street business, Black Friday Market said it will be passing out flyers and business cards during the parade.

Richard Campbell, chief communications officer for Black Dollar NC said every time there are events downtown that Black Friday Market gets a boost in foot traffic.

“I’m really excited that the parade is going to be going on, we’re going to be opening up early to welcome anybody that wants to come in and check us out,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the store is using Saturday’s shoppers as a test run for next week’s sales.

“I think it’s gonna be absolutely great for business,” Campbell said.

The parade is from 9:30 am to noon. Visit Raleigh recommends arriving at least an hour early for people wanting front-row seats.

The parade starts near the corner of Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue, makes its way towards the Capitol, and down Fayetteville Street to Raleigh Marriott City Center.