RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas may be a little more than a month away still, but the holiday season is already here in Downtown Raleigh.

The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting took place Friday night.

Festivities included food trucks, local vendors, performances and the chance to take photos with Santa Claus.

“I like seeing the joy around the town and everyone being happy,” said 11-year-old Isabella Kikaya.

The tree lighting kicked off the holiday season for many people CBS 17 spoke to.

“Today it’s official, we are in the holiday season,” said Maty Ferrer of Raleigh.

While the holidays come every year, Rachel Souders said this one feels different.

“I think it will be nice to have everybody together, we’ve had fewer people in years past just because of COVID, it will be nice to get everybody together,” Souders said.

For 11-year-old Sofia Lotz, the best gifts can’t fit under a tree — not even a tree as big as this one.

“I like being with my family, it’s so nice just hanging out with them and watching Christmas movies and watching Home Alone for like six times in a row,” Lotz said.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade is Saturday at 9:30 am.