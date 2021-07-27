Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo scheduled for Sunday canceled over Delta variant concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend’s Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The event was initially scheduled for Sunday and would have featured close to 50 food truck vendors lining downtown Raleigh streets with fun and delicious food for attendees to try.

However, event organizers took to Facebook to say they are concerned about the Delta variant and are therefore canceling the rodeo.

The post said the decision was made because many people are opting not to wear masks at outdoor events, and because the organizers say they do not have the capacity to do temperature checks at the event, they worry there may be highly contagious individuals in the crowd.

CBS 17 did reach out to the organizers and the City of Raleigh about the cancelation because more large events are planned for this summer and fall. One such event is GalaxyCon, which starts next Wednesday and is expected to bring thousands of people to the city. There is also the IBMA World of Bluegrass festival in September and October that will see tens of thousands pack downtown Raleigh.

No food truck operators or any city officials have responded to our requests at this time.

The next Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo is currently scheduled for Sept. 26.