RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the countdown underway to 2024, preparations were well underway Saturday to get downtown Raleigh ready for First Night Raleigh, the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

“This really feels like North Carolina’s New Year’s Eve party,” said Cameron Laws, the creative director for First Night Raleigh.

Laws expects huge crowds to fill Fayetteville Street and surrounding areas downtown Sunday night — all eager to get a chance to see the iconic acorn drop once the clock strikes midnight.

“It’s just really special to be back there with my walkie-talkie counting the acorn down and getting to give this to the community,” she said.

The influx of people downtown hopes to have a big impact on the city, as well as many local businesses.

“A lot of people who never come out, never come to bars, never do that, we’ll see them this one time of year,” said Jason Eakins, a bartender at the Anchor Bar.

Situated right on Fayetteville Street, Eakins says First Night Raleigh means big business.

“It’s a lot of fun, I gotta be honest with you. We have a really good time back here, we bring on some extra bartenders and we make a lot of money, it’s great,” he said.

With large events like the New Year’s celebration, safety is always a concern. The Raleigh Police Department says personnel in charge of security and logistical planning have evaluated and considered numerous factors, including events in other locations, to make decisions to ensure the event is as safe as possible.

First Night Raleigh festivities are set to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.