RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday ice-skating experience “The Rink” presented by UNC Health is set to return to Red Hat Amphitheater for its third consecutive year in November.

Building on the success of previous years, the rink has extended operating hours and will run from November 18 until January 15, according to a news release.

“UNC Health is excited to continue our support of The Rink this year,” said Kerry Grace Heckle, UNC Health’s Executive Director of Corporate and Community Relations. “The Rink has quickly become a local holiday tradition and one of our favorite places to gather with friends and family to celebrate the season.”

Also new this year, guests will have the opportunity to reserve an Igloo Lounge. This special new addition provides a cozy and private retreat for groups of six, the release stated. The igloos offer food and beverage packages featuring seasonal treats and special merchandise. Advance purchasing is highly recommended.

The Rink will also have special programming on select nights for guests to enjoy.

“As always, we’ll feature collaborative community partner nights so skaters and spectators alike will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the festive spirit of The Rink,” said Kerry Painter, Director/GM of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex.

Tickets for The Rink go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Pricing is $15 for skater admission, including skate rental, and $6 for spectator admission. Advanced purchasing is strongly encouraged as there are a limited number of time slots available for each day.

