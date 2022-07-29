RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This winter, the Raleigh ice skating rink will return this winter to Red Hat Amphitheater.

The rink will open on Nov. 19 and will operate until Jan. 16, 2023.

“The community response we saw last year was astounding and we’re overjoyed to be bringing this holiday experience back again to Red Hat Amphitheater,” said Kerry Painter, director of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex.

Tickets cost $11 for skater admission, including ice skate rental. The price for non-skater admission is $6. Tickets are available in two-hour timeslots and customers are encouraged to purchase ahead of visiting.

Tickets go on sale August 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts’ box office is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Red Hat Amphitheater box office will also open 30 minutes before gates open each day.

The rink will be open on the following dates:

November 19-December 18

Thurs-Fri: 5 pm-9:30 pm

Sat: 11 am-1 pm

Sun 12-7 pm

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Nov 25: 12 pm-9:30 pm

December 21-24

Wed: 3 pm-10 pm

Thurs: 12 pm-9:30 pm

Fri: 11 am-11 pm

Dec 24: 12 pm-7 pm

Closed Christmas Day

December 26-January 1

Mon-Wed: 3 pm-10 pm

Thurs-Sun: 12 pm-9:30 pm

January 5-16