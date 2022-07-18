RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire in a residence above a Mexican restaurant in downtown Raleigh caused a temporary suspense of service on Monday afternoon.

La Santa, a modern authentic Mexican restaurant at 222 Glenwood Avenue, let its customers know on social media that it would be closed until further notice due to a fire in a condo above the restaurant, the restaurant owner told CBS 17.

From the fire, the restaurant experienced water damages and the restaurant owner told CBS 17 that it needed to shut down for the day. The hope is that they will be back in business tomorrow, pending a follow-up inspection from the fire department.

(CBS 17/Brea Hollingsworth)

Raleigh Fire Chief Chris Wilson said the department received the call on the fire at about 1:35 p.m. Monday.

The fire was found to be related to an electrical issue that extended into a utility closet that housed the unit’s water heater. The fire then triggered a sprinkler head that put out the flames.

Finally, Wilson said there was some fire damage to the wall of the residence and the water damage experienced at La Santa likely stemmed from the water produced by the sprinkler.