RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you want to check out some of Raleigh’s greatest chefs and restaurants, now is a great time to do so.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and runs through Sunday.

Several restaurants are offering discounts and specials, including lunch specials, dinner specials and a three-course prix-fixe dinner.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance says it’s a great time to support all of your favorite places to eat and discover some new ones.

Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.