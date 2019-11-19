Downtown Raleigh restaurant’s vegan chocolate peanut butter pie named top 10 in America

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant’s chocolate peanut butter pie has been named one of the 10 best vegan pies in America by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

PETA selected the top 10 vegan pies from restaurants and bakeries across the country and The Remedy Diner’s chocolate peanut butter pie secured a spot on the list.

The pie has a graham cracker crust, a chocolate-peanut butter filling, and it’s topped with coconut whipped cream, crushed peanuts and a chocolate drizzle.

The restaurant also features vegan versions of popular pies and cakes such as coconut cream pie, sopapilla “cheesecake,” pumpkin cheesecake and key lime pie.

“The Remedy Diner’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie is a delicious and animal-friendly way to end any Thanksgiving meal,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “All the decadent pies on PETA’s list show how easy it is to give everyone — including chickens and cows — something to be thankful for.”

The Remedy Diner was one of three restaurants or bakeries in the southeast to make the top 10.

