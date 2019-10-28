Downtown Raleigh road shut down after person found dead on train tracks, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a person was found dead on the train tracks in downtown Raleigh on Monday morning.

According to police and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, W. Cabarrus Street at the railroad crossing near S. Dawson Street is closed in both directions.

Police said the person was “possibly” hit by the train, but wouldn’t confirm that they were.

The person was around 8 a.m. and the road is expected to be closed until around 1 p.m., according to police and the NCDOT.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released at this time.

