RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A street in downtown Raleigh will be closed Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the City of Raleigh.

The 100 block of East Hargett Street, which is between Wilmington Street and Blount Street near Moore Square, will be closed for a water main repair. The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and is expected to last through 6 a.m. Friday, the city said.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area and are advised to avoid it if possible.

Motorists will be detoured around the closure. Traffic going east on Hargett Street will be detoured through Wilmington Street to Morgan Street, while drivers heading west on Hargett Street will be detoured through Blount Street to Martin Street.

The city said customers in the area should not experience any service interruptions, but if one occurs, impacted customers will be notified by Raleigh Water through a phone call, property visit and/or door hanger.

The work schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.