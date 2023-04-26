RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Raleigh is welcoming two new liquor stores. The first of those has already opened.

The now-open Wake ABC Store is in North Hills. Located at 4261 The Circle, the store will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting is expected in the future but has not been scheduled yet.

Wake ABC confirms with CBS 17 that it is pursuing another new location in downtown Raleigh. This would be the first ABC store in downtown in nearly 40 years, the North Carolina ABC Commission confirms.

Wake ABC general manager Bryan Hicks told CBS 17 downtown Raleigh has gone without a liquor store since 1985.

“For so long, there has been a desire not to have an ABC store downtown because it would give more business to the restaurants and bars located downtown. The City of Raleigh and the Downtown Raleigh Alliance have done such a wonderful job improving downtown over the past 10 to 15 years to where that opinion has changed,” Hicks said.

Hicks said the two organizations want to bring people downtown and keep them there. He believes having an ABC Store would help the currently underserved population resulting in more revenue back to the citizens.

The plan is to house the store within the old Kimbrell’s furniture space. The commission is working with the property owner as they up-fit the building through historic rehabilitation.

Further approvals will still be needed from State ABC Commission before doors can open.

Hicks also said the building has access to both Salisbury Street and Fayetteville Street. Wake ABC has negotiated to have the building divided and to have the ABC store occupy the Salisbury Street side, according to Hicks.

Hicks said the store would have 5,000 square feet of retail space accessible on the ground level with another 3,000 square feet of storage space on the basement floor.

Wake County holds among the largest number of liquor stores, second only to Mecklenburg County (Charlotte). The downtown location would be the county’s 29th store.