RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The new year brings renewed promise for growth and development in downtown Raleigh after a year that was filled with triumphs for business but safety concerns for some people visiting the city’s core.

Bill King is the president of Downtown Raleigh Alliance and spoke with CBS17’s Bill Young about some of the high points for 2023.

“In terms of big successes downtown, we brought back Live after Five, our big concert series; Illuminate, our art walk,” said King.

But he is realistic about the challenges facing downtown Raleigh, too.

“Challenges continue to be the effects of hybrid work. We are functioning at 60% (occupancy). It is a lot of people who aren’t here every day anymore.”

He also addressed some of the violence seen in places like Moore Square and near the Transit Center.

“Obviously safety is a big issue. This summer we had too many issues around the Trans Center. I think we’ve got it under control, but I think it really effected downtown’s reputation,” said King.

“Fortunately, people are moving downtown,” he added, which is a statement backed by the estimated 2,000-plus apartments in the works across the downtown district.

King also looks at future projects as a premise of what is to come in the years to come.

“If you look longer terms, getting the convention center approved and the Omni Hotel; I think it’ll be great for this end of Fayetteville Street.”