RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It could take you longer to travel through downtown Raleigh. City councilmembers are scheduled to vote on a speed limit change at their meeting this week.

On Jan. 16, 2019, a state employee was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash at the McDowell and Lane Street intersection in downtown Raleigh. Gov. Roy Cooper asked the North Carolina Department of Transportation to study the pedestrian safety downtown—especially around the state government complex.

That study has now been completed and recommended improvements have been suggested.

NCDOT obtained more than $300,000 in Federal funds to make those improvements. They include:

Adding leading pedestrian intervals (these gives pedestrians a few seconds head start on crossing before vehicles can go)

Lowering the speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour

Removing dual turning movements

Prohibiting right turns on red

City documents said this study is the “first area-wide pedestrian safety study funded by NCDOT, led in partnership with a municipality, to consider substantial changes to State and local roads that shift priority from vehicle operations to specific improvements to pedestrian safety.”

City staff will ask councilmembers to adopt a new traffic schedule to implement a new speed limit of 25 miles per hour for the downtown core at Tuesday’s council meeting. City staff are also asking council members to approve the removal of dual turning movements.

If approved, the changes would go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 27.

While city workers would be able to do much of the improvements themselves, the city anticipates needing to hire a contractor to make and install the more than 300 “no right turns on red” signs. Prohibition of right turns on red would will be presented at a future council meeting.