Dozens attend 1st day of NC Hops Festival at State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens poured into the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Saturday to take part in the N.C. Hops Festival.

The new festival provided attendees with a cup so they could sample more than 100 North Carolina craft beers, hard seltzers, and ciders.

One vendor who opened up shop during the pandemic was thankful for the extra eyes on his business Saturday.

“This is our first event doing a festival like this. We are six months old. We opened in November of 2020 and we are excited to be out here this is fantastic,” said Praveen Karandikar, the owner of Toasty Kettlyst Beer Company.

The event also featured several food trucks, boutiques and even some live music.

Many attendees said they were glad to get back to enjoying normal weekend outings while supporting local businesses, too.

“These breweries and small businesses that are here today don’t have giant 401k programs. They don’t have big things that help support them, so for us, this is a good thing to get people back out and supporting them,” said Jennifer Martin, the Shop Local Raleigh executive director.

The festival will continue Sunday at 11am.