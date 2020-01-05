Dozens attend anti-war protest in downtown Raleigh

A few of the about 100 protesters who were out in downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon. Photo by Bridget Chapman/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About a hundred people gathered in Raleigh Sunday afternoon to protest violence in Iran.

The protest comes after a U.S. drone operation that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who officials say was responsible for the deaths of more than 600 U.S military members.

The “anti-war” protest took place at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh.

Speakers talked about the need for peace and unity. Many people also brought signs and banners.

Attendees said their voices need to be heard about the country entering what they called an unjust war.

“American people want harmony, we want peace, we want to take our country back. We want to educate people on the real history of this country, learn from it and be a better nation,” said protester Elena Ceberio.

The group was out there from about noon to 2:30 p.m.

