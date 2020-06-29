Dozens attend Black Lives Matter and Pride rally in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people took to the streets of downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon demanding equality for the Black and LGBTQ communities.

The crowd marched from Nash Square to the Raleigh police downtown station coming face to face with law enforcement.

The protesters held up signs showing the faces of people killed by Raleigh police officers, saying they are tired of feeling scared and getting attacked because of their skin color or their sexual preference.

During the demonstration, the group painted the word “abolish” in front of a Raleigh police station in large block letters.

They then marched to Moore Square where there were several speeches. The protestors say they will keep taking to the streets for however long it takes until real change happens.

“That’s essentially what we’re out here to do is just to make sure that we don’t have to go out to the parks, clubs or leave our doorsteps scared, because that’s what we are right now — we’ve been scared for years. We are fighting to be treated just like everyone else,” said one activist.

Raleigh police recently announced plans to update policies regarding police violence including a ban on chokeholds.

They have also hired an outside agency to review their response to recent protests.

