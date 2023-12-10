MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of flights in and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were delayed Sunday as bad weather hit central North Carolina.

As of 4 p.m., 50 flights into or out of RDU were delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Despite the poor weather throughout the day, as of late Sunday afternoon no flights had been canceled.

The majority of delays were on flights heading to RDU. Six flights to various cities in Florida were also delayed, as well as four to airports around Washington D.C./Baltimore.

On inbound routes, six flights from Florida airports were delayed, as well as five from the Washington D.C./Baltimore area.

Southwest is the airline experiencing the most delays, with 19 flights — 39 percent of their RDU routes on Sunday — affected. The airline with the next highest number of delays as of 4 p.m. is America with seven flights affected, followed by Delta and Breeze with three each.

Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest status on Sunday flights.

The weather was volatile in central North Carolina early Sunday afternoon, with multiple tornado warnings issued. A radar-confirmed twister in Garner caused damage that included trees falling on homes and cars.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a tornado watch for 22 central North Carolina counties that is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.