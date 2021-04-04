Dozens gather in downtown Raleigh to protest hate crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – “Stop the hate” was the message as dozens gathered in downtown Raleigh to protest racism and hate crimes. More than 50 people marched the streets Saturday, demanding change.

They chanted “not your fetish” and “stop the hate” as they marched for about an hour.

Beforehand, guest speakers took the stand at Moore Park to condemn white supremacy and hate crimes, specifically taking time to highlight and remember those killed in the Atlanta spa shootings in March. The group created signs together, wrote uplifting messages, and laid flowers to honor victims of hate crimes.

“When society allows anyone to be treated as a less than equal, and therefore less than fully humans, we not only rob those people of their full humanity, we also become complicit in their mistreatment,” a speaker said.

Many said they plan to continue demonstrations until they feel all communities are safe for people of color.