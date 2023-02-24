RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening at the North Carolina Capitol was a gathering for people looking to heal and reflect.

The Ukrainian Association of North Carolina held a vigil to commemorate the somber one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

It’s a war that’s changed the lives of so many. Lioudmila Lukash, a Ukraine native, described the past year as horrible.

She said she constantly thinks about her family in Ukraine.

“They are okay. We live in the west. They are not feeling good because of sirens all the time and bombing,” Lukash explained.

Dima Williams said he returned from Ukraine just six weeks ago.

“People are sharing lights. So, some houses are having two hours with lights. Some having four hours. They keep switching,” he said.

During the Friday vigil, candles were lit to honor Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who died.

Over the past year, organizers have collected supplies and held vigils to support the people in Ukraine.

“We also try to help to assist as best as we can. I’m thankful for the United States,” mentioned Gulnoz Malaeva.

Malaeva came to the vigil with Ogan Barsegiam. Both said they escaped Russia seven years ago to come to the U.S.

They’re supporting Ukraine’s fight as they seek political asylum.

One year into the war, many say they are going to continue to be positive.

“I believe that the Ukraine will stand. I want this nightmare to end as soon as possible,” said Maksin Slobodin, who has family in Ukraine.