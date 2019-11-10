Dozens gather to honor slain Raleigh business owner and dad

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Community members came together Saturday to honor the life of a slain Raleigh business owner.

Arlo Ramsey, 44, was killed in August.

He co-owned Next Level Customs Shop in Raleigh. That’s where the vigil took place.

“People came from out of town to honor Arlo, which they really didn’t have to, but they knew what type of person he was so they made that special trip just to do that,” said his father Kenric Bagley.

Ramsey died after being shot while driving along Interstate 440.

He leaves behind four daughters.

“It’s been rough since it happened, the cause and effect, especially around the holidays and his birthday the other day,” said family member Kevin James.

He would’ve been 45 years old.

His family joined community members on Saturday to pray and share stories about Ramsey.

They say he was caring, witty and had a passion for motorcycles.

“I’m going to get a motorcycle because I know that’s what my son would’ve wanted and I’ll be riding in his honor every chance I get,” said his mother Paula Bagley.

His loved ones say this shows a bigger need for people to come together during a recent rash of violence.

“If everybody could just stop and think before they react, and just enjoy life,” said James.

At least three people face charges in connection to Ramsey’s murder. Police haven’t released a motive for the shooting.

