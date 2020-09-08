Dozens gather to say goodbye to Cary dad, husband who died in shooting last month

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens joined together at a vigil Monday night to say goodbye to Cary’s first homicide victim of the year — Selvaraju Vellingiri who was shot and killed last month.

A 911 caller told police she heard five gunshots on Connemara Drive Aug. 27. Officers then found Vellingiri dead with gunshot wounds near the neighborhood pool.

Loved ones say Vellingiri, 55, lived in the community. They describe him as a loving husband and father who loved the outdoors.

On the day of the shooting they say he left home for his daily walk and never returned.

“We couldn’t believe something like this happened to him, such a harmless and loveable person,” said Bharaghi Panei, who was a friend of Vellingiri’s for 10 years.

“We are trying to see why this happened, who did it, what is the reason. Still we haven’t gotten any answers yet so that means we don’t have any closure on this,” said Sivagami Annadurai, a family friend.

Members of Cary police attended the vigil and said solving the case is their top priority.

“We’re going to walk them through this to the very end and exhaust every resource we have to bring whoever is responsible for this to justice,” said Robert Carey, operations capt. for Cary police.

Everyone is determined to keep Vellingiri’s legacy alive.

“I mean it’s just a shocking reminder of how quickly life can be taken,” said Steve Rao, a member of the Morrisville City Council.

There is no motive or suspect information yet.

The Cary police chief released this statement about the case:

“A few days ago, I had the privilege of meeting with Mrs. Sulur and sharing with her how saddened our entire community is over her husband’s terrible death. As I said during our time together, I do not presume to know the depth of this loss. The one thing I can offer is that, if this were my loved one, I am and would be satisfied with the pace and course of the investigation thus far. Thanks to everyone involved for their collaboration, dedication, energy, professionalism and commitment to justice as we work together through the myriad of steps that are required in these tragic circumstances. With the continued support of Mayor Harold Weinbrecht and the Cary Town Council along with Town Manager and CEO Sean R. Stegall, we will solve this crime. We will continue to do all that we can to keep Cary, NC a safe place to pursue one’s dreams.” – Cary Police Chief Toni Dezomits

