Dozens get COVID-19 vaccine, receive $100 gift cards from Raleigh pastor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people enjoyed food, music and more at a fall festival in Southeast Raleigh Saturday.

However, the main attraction of the event was vaccines. Pastor Phillip Brickle of Lost Sheep Outreach Ministry offered $100 Visa gift cards to everyone rolling up their sleeve for a shot.

Brickle also offered up some money for those who brought someone to get vaccinated or those receiving a COVID-19 test.

Nearly 100 people have died from COVID-19 in the 27610 zip code where Saturday’s event was held.

Brickle said holding the event was personal for him.

“I lost three people to COVID in the last week. To know that they didn’t have to die with COVID — that has been a painful thing for me. If you’re not vaccinated get your shot it will save a lot of pain,” said Brickle.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots were given out to attendees. Some people said the cash incentive brought them out while others said friends or family convinced them.

One man received his first Moderna shot and said he already feels better protected.

“I don’t want to be the one to give someone COVID. Once you do your research you’ll find out that this is the way to go,” said Howard Conyers, a Raleigh resident.

Everyone is hopeful that by taking this step it will bring the community closer to returning to normal.

Event organizers say nearly 100 people received their vaccine Saturday. They hope to hold a similar event again in the future.