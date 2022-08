RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event.

Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card.

The event began Saturday at 9 a.m. and will take place until 1 p.m.

Raleigh police say they did not expect to see dozens of cars lining up for the event.

(Deana Harley/CBS 17)

Police did not say how many guns have been collected so far.