CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – An apartment building in Cary was significantly damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Harlon Drive.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene saw dozens of units battling the fire, which appeared to have caused significant structural damage.

The scene was at the Aurella apartment complex, which is off Buck Jones Road.

Crews were still dumping water on the fire scene about an hour after they first arrived.

No information was immediately available about any injuries suffered in the blaze.

