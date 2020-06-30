Dozens of protesters hold sit-in outside Executive Mansion in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of protesters showed up outside Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Mansion Monday night to stage a sit-in and remained out there Tuesday morning.

About 50 people came out late on Monday to peacefully protest Senate Bill 168. Protesters said they hope to be able to stop Cooper from signing the bill.

Special coverage: George Floyd protests

Under current state law, unnatural deaths in law enforcement custody must be reported to a county medical examiner.

Then, if the death is under the medical examiner’s jurisdiction, an investigation is launched and related records are passed to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Those related records become public once law enforcement hands it over.

Senate Bill 168 would keep them confidential. It’s something protesters say is wrong.

Senate Bill 168 would essentially shield certain death investigation records by law enforcement from the public.

The group is also calling for the defunding of police.

Police showed up to speak with protesters around 5:30 a.m. to ask them to move off the sidewalk. The group moved back to clear room for people to get by and remained outside the Executive Mansion.