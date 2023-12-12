RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday night, more than 100 people signed up to talk to Raleigh City Council members about the Israel-Hamas war.

The standing-room-only crowd led to limited time for public comments, one minute each.

The majority of speakers urged city leaders to pass a resolution in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We need a resolution. This world needs help. We need love,” Sabreen Mezher said. “We need to follow our ancestors. We all belong together. Jews, Christians, Muslim.”

Meanwhile, members of the local Jewish community worry that a local resolution would only fan the flames of current antisemitic acts.

“What can be the role of the city council here?” Rabbi Eric Solomon said. “Not to delve into foreign policy via resolutions that are titled ceasefire, but look below and it’s filled with blaming one side over the other.”