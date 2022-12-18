RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for.

“The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering, chanting, it’s better than staying at home and we love watching it with the people who love the sport,” one fan at the scene said.

Organizers from Raleigh Parks and Recreation, who put the event on, say they were pleasantly surprised by how many fans bundled up to watch together in Moore Square.

“I’m actually blown away, we knew that we were up against it in terms of temperatures being cold, Christmas is not too far away as well, and so we didn’t expect that this many people would come out,” said Ainsley Worrell, the Health and Wellness Program director.

The downtown park was packed with fans of all ages, people who have watched the World Cup for years and some of the youngest soccer fans. Organizers said they wanted every family to feel welcome and find something fun to do.

“We’ve got arts and crafts, we’ve got various activities, soccer free play,” Worrell said.

While Argentina ultimately won the showdown on penalty kicks, organizers say they were just happy to bring people together over the shared love of the sport.

“The essence of soccer is to bring people together of all different backgrounds, and we wanted to capitalize on that opportunity from a recreational perspective, because that’s what we do, we bring people together,” Worrell said.