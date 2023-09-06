RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Schools across North Carolina are showing improvement in test scores but still have ground to make up since the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the Department of Public Instruction released scores from across the state.

Students at Rand Road Elementary in Garner are celebrating their accomplishments after a report from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction shows the school’s overall proficiency on state tests improved by 22% compared to last year, but for fifth grader Julian Fuentes, tests are only a small part of school.

“The best part is the teachers,” he said. “They make it fun to learn.”

Since the pandemic, teachers and principals say it’s especially important to focus on children’s social and emotional well-being and academic success will follow.

“I build relationships,” explained third-grade teacher, Dana Robertson. “I feel like if students can learn more from you, they’ll give you more. They’ll be willing to work harder if you have that relationship, if they know that you care, if they know that you are there for them.”

Robertson says the pandemic, and the school closures and virtual learning it led to, resulted in learning loss, but it also gave her an understanding of some of the challenges her students faced, so she can work with them to address those challenges.

“I feel like I’m more of a life coach as well as a teacher,” she noted.

The report released by the Department of Public instruction shows scores across the state still aren’t up to pre-pandemic levels, but scores in most areas improved from last year.

Tammy Carey, the principal of Rand Road, said that it’s important to focus on the future, while celebrating success.

“We certainly want to take this moment to celebrate the achievements we’ve made, while being aware of the responsibility that comes with it. There’s always room to grow. There’s always more to learn,” she said.

Robertson noted that even the challenges of the past few years provide students an opportunity to learn and move forward.

“They’re going to be maybe a little bit behind, but they can rise to the occasion,” she said. “There are going to be some setbacks in life, and this is just an early way to help teach them to grow through it and how to persevere through it.”

Click here for a look at the DPI reports, including scores for individual schools across North Carolina.