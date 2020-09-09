Dr. Birx, member of White House COVID-19 Task Force, to meet with Gov. Cooper in Raleigh

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, will be in North Carolina to meet with Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, the Governor’s Office confirmed.

Details are limited, but the meeting will be held in Raleigh at the Emergency Operations Center.

Cooper is expected to provide a “readout” of the meeting when it’s over.

Birx is the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

