Dr. Birx, member of White House COVID-19 Task Force, to meet with Gov. Cooper in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, will be in North Carolina to meet with Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, the Governor’s Office confirmed.
Details are limited, but the meeting will be held in Raleigh at the Emergency Operations Center.
Cooper is expected to provide a “readout” of the meeting when it’s over.
Birx is the White House coronavirus response coordinator.
CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.
