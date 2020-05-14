Dreamville fans say they can’t get refunds for postponed concert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fans who purchased tickets for Dreamville Festival tell CBS 17 they are having trouble getting refunds for the now postponed concert.

The festival, put on by Fayetteville native, rapper J. Cole, would have brought thousands to Dix Park in Raleigh on April 4.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to reschedule the concert for August 29.

Best friends Courtney Jenkins and Shapail Patterson purchased tickets in advance for themselves and their sons.​​ ​​

“When COVID-19 happened, there was an update sent out by Dreamville indicating that they would postpone the festival,” said Shapail Patterson. ​​

Patterson and Jenkins both said an email was sent March 13 with a link to request a refund that had to be filled out by the April 13.

They filled out the form and waited.

They were told refunds would go out April 30. ​​

“April 30 has come and passed and now we haven’t received any update and no money has been refunded,” said Patterson.

​​​​Both women contacted their bank for help getting their money back.

Jenkins said after her bank contacted Frontgate, the company handling refunds, she was told she never even requested the refund to begin with, despite having a confirmation email after requesting the refund. ​​

“This is not due to COVID – this is because they have not held up their end of the agreement issuing the refund,” said Jenkins.

In March, a representative from Dreamville sent CBS 17 an email stating in part:

“The festival will be rescheduling to Saturday, August 29th. Any current ticket-buyers unable to attend the rescheduled event, refunds will be offered.”

​ “I log on to social media and I see that this is now being compared to the Fyre Festival that people everywhere are saying ‘hey, I’m contacting…it’s been more than 30 days,'” said Jenkins. ​

It’s not just Patterson and Jenkins asking for their money back.

The Instagram account for Dreamville is being flooded with comments asking for refunds. ​​

“Beyond because they have $432 of my money that they promised they would refund and they’re not even responding to emails now,” said Jenkins when asked if she was frustrated. ​​​​

CBS 17 reached out to organizers with Dreamville and Frontgate to find out what’s going on with the refunds but have not heard back.

Jenkins said she’s reached out to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office and is waiting to hear back on what her next steps should be. ​