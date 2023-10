RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dreamville Festival has announced when it will make its return to the City of Oaks.

The festival will return to Raleigh April 6 and 7, 2024, according to its website. While the lineup has not been announced, fans can click here for presale ticket information.

Dreamville was held April 1 and 2 at Dorothea Dix Park this year and featured artists Drake, Usher, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, and others.

In 2022, the festival brought $6.7 million in revenue to the City of Raleigh.