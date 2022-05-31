RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The economic figures from Dreamville Festival have been released, and according to the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau it had a large impact for the area.

Officials said the April festival had a “combined attendance of 80,000” over its two days with tickets sold in all 50 states, and 20 countries.

Officials stated that brought Wake County’s occupancy to 92 percent on Saturday of the festival.

And the direct economic impact to Wake County shows it: “[t]his year’s festivities generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact, the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau said in a release.

But this number is on the lower estimate, according to officials because it does not include area residents’ spending and “reflects tourism and economic impact only.”

“My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we’ve received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April. But to now fully realize the festival’s positive impact on the local economy and tourism, it truly is unbelievable,” said Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy. “We are grateful for our fans who traveled across the U.S. and internationally to attend the fest, as well as for those from the City of Raleigh and Wake County who helped bring this event together. Our Dreamville team looks forward to furthering its investments in the community for years to come, especially as we plan for the festival’s return in spring 2023.”

The Dreamville Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The increase in economic impact and attendance over this year’s two-day festival is gratifying to see after the pandemic hindered the previously sold-out event from taking place the last couple of years,” said Dennis Edwards, President and CEO of Visit Raleigh. “The successful turnout for Dreamville Festival reiterates that events and travel are back in our area and the demand is still prevalent.”

Officials also stated that a portion of the proceeds form this year’s event will be donated to the Dreamville Festival’s charity partners.