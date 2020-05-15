Dreamville Festival to be canceled completely; refunds will be issued

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dreamville Festival, which was rescheduled from April to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be completely canceled, CBS 17 has confirmed.

The festival, put on by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, would have brought thousands to Dix Park in Raleigh on April 4.

The coronavirus outbreak forced organizers to reschedule the concert for August 29.

However, fans began reaching out to CBS 17 saying they were having issues receiving refunds for tickets.

On Friday, CBS 17 learned the festival will be canceled completely and all ticket holders will receive refunds.

This would have been the second Dreamville Festival at Dix Park.

The first was scheduled for Sept. 10, 2018 but had to be rescheduled for April 2019 due to Hurricane Florence.