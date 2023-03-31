RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Because of severe weather forecasts including high winds, lightning, and rain, gates for the first day of the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the festival announced Friday night on Instagram.

An additional update will follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to festival organizers.

At least 100,000 people are expected to be on the grounds for the festival over the weekend.

Out-of-town visitors are expected to spend close to $8 million while they’re here.

Organizers said that last year around 80 percent of ticketholders came from out of town.

Those numbers will likely continue this year as many hotels downtown are fully booked for the weekend.