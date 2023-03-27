RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest one yet: that’s how Dreamville Music Festival organizers are describing the two-day festival that kicks off this Saturday in Dorothea Dix Park.

“Folks are coming in not only from locally here in the area, but all over the United States and across the world,” said Joey Vasco, with the city of Raleigh.

Preparations are well underway at the park, including construction of a number of stages, expanding entrances and exits, even updating cellphone infrastructure through AT&T and Verizon.

Last year an estimated 80,000 fans came to the festival but this year organizers are expecting 100,000 over the two days. That means more money coming into the city.

“The pre-event calculation this year, based on the trends based on 80 percent of the ticket holders last year being actual visitors, either day trip or overnight, and the increase in capacity, so that’s 20,000 more, we’re looking at $7.8 million pre-event projected,” said Loren Gold with Greater Raleigh.

But with that comes some challenges.

“As you could expect with 50,000 people coming to an event, you’re going to have traffic backups in the roads that are around the around the park as well as the interstate,” said Lt. James Stokes with the Raleigh Police Department.

Organizers say fans this year can expect better bathrooms, improved stereo systems, even more food and drink options. They say they want to put on the best festival possible not only this year, but for years to come.

“As long as you all have us and as long as we sell tickets, I think we’ll all be here,” said Adam Rodney, a co-founder of the festival. “I think the park is excellent. I don’t think you could have asked for a better venue for Dreamville Festival.”