Dress for Success hosting virtual job fair for veteran women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dress for Success Triangle will host an virtual job fair for veteran women on May 21 at 10 a.m.

The virtual job fair is in partnership with NCWorks and NCServes.

One of the largest hurdles veterans face is converting their military experience into civilian experience on their resumes.

Women can be confronted with many challenges when finding employment including gender bias, fewer leadership opportunities, balancing being a mother or caretaker, and more, veterans face additional challenges when searching for employment.

“We’ve found that many veterans are taught to be self-sufficient, which is great, but it also becomes a barrier to many women when they need to ask for help,” says Megan Eilenberger, director of Programs at Dress for Success Triangle. “Many veterans have been isolated because of the pandemic and we’re hoping that the job fair will connect them to employers who want to hire them and to our services to help set them up for success.”

The virtual job fair focuses on companies that hire veterans, which include Advance Auto Parts, Allcare Home Health Agency, Caterpillar, FHI 360, IHS Markit, Interact, Lowe’s Home Improvement, the North Carolina Department of Safety, Spectraforce, Spectrum, Spherion, Starbucks, Teleflex, the United States Postal Service, and United Therapeutics.

Dress for Success Triangle serves between 100 and 150 veterans each year.

The non-profit offers career services to Triangle women who are unemployed or underemployed.

Participants should register in advance for the job fair. Although the employers are geared towards companies that hire veterans, the job fair is open to all women, including spouses of veterans.