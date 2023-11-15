RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) — Dress for Success Triangle is once again opening its doors to the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday evening offering them a safe space to shop for clothing that fits their needs.

The group is hosting their third LGBTQ+ sale, where anyone who identifies as a woman is welcome to come look around, try on clothing, and buy items at a discounted price. There are shoes, business wear, winter jackets, jewelry, and every day clothing at the sale.

There’s also gender-neutral clothing with help being offered from volunteers to curate entire gender neutral outfits.

Leaders at the group say they’ve hosted this sale before but wanted to do it again because they heard how important it is to people in the LGBTQ+ or transgender community to have a safe place to shop.

“We have heard them say that they love the outfits they’re finding and that they’re perfect for their body style or for the situation that they want to dress for,” Karen Johnson, with the group, said.

That sale is happening at the group’s Raleigh location at 1812 Tillery Pl STE 105 from 4 to 7 p.m. The group also says they’re always in need of donations and volunteers for events like this one.