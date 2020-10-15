Drive a Prius? Raleigh police say they’re being targeted for catalytic converter thefts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you drive a Toyota Prius then Raleigh police are warning you to be aware of a series of catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Police are investigating 37 thefts reported since Sept. 21, according to a news release. The primary vehicle being targeted is the Prius.

Police said there does not really appear to be any pattern to the thefts.

The vehicles that have been targeted were parked in apartment complexes, driveways, random business parking lots, and auto repair shops throughout the city, police said.

The thefts have occurred on various days of the week and typically overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357).

