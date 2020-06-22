Drive-thru fair food days are back at the State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Get ready to enjoy more of summer with some fair favorites!

For two weekends, you can get select fair food in a drive-thru setting at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The drive-thru will be June 26, 27, and 28 for the first weekend, then again on July 3, 4 and 5. Hours are from 12 to 8 p.m. and only cash will be accepted.

To enter the line, go through the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order from your car. In order to maintain social distancing, please remain in your vehicle and a server will come to you, N.C. State Fair officials said.

On the menu is:

Hand-Cut French Fries: $5

Roasted Corn: $5

Corn Dogs: $5

Funnel Cake: $6

Deep-Fried Oreos: $5

Deep-fried Snickers: $5

Cotton Candy: $5

Lemonade: $4

Bottled Water: $2

Tropical Delights Smoothies (strawberry, pina colada, peach) Regular Cup: $5, Pineapple: $10

Tropical Delights Dole Whip (pineapple) Regular Cup: $5, Float: $7

Edible Gourmet Cookie Dough (chocolate chip or cake batter) Regular Cup: $5, Quart: $15