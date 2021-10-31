‘Driver admits to his mistake’: Speeding driver flips car on I-440 in Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned car resulted in the westbound lane on I-440 in Raleigh near Lake Boone Trail to close Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened just before 1:15 p.m. near exit 5 at Mile Marker 5. Officials said the driver of the overturned vehicle was speeding through traffic when he clipped another vehicle causing that vehicle to spin around multiple times.

No injuries were reported from either driver.

The driver of the vehicle that spun around was pinned against the barriers on the driver’s side.

Police said the driver admitted to his mistakes about speeding through traffic and only he was only given a citation.

The westbound lane near exit 5 on I-440 reopened around 2 p.m.