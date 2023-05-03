RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after a fatal crash on Interstate 40 in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

CBS 17 previously reported that a fatal collision happened on I-40 near near Jones Sausage Road, at mile marker 303 just after 3 a.m. Three of the right lanes were closed until 8:07 a.m. while police investigated.

The highway patrol said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling eastbound on I-40 when it entered an active work zone that occupied three lanes of the interstate. Troopers said the vehicle hit and killed a construction worker that was working in the work zone.

Highway Patrol said the vehicle then hit construction equipment and the driver tried to flee the scene on foot. The driver was caught near the crash scene.

The worker was identified as 33-year-old Claude Tyler Bryant of Rocky Mount. The highway patrol said Bryant was an employee of a private construction company.

Troopers said speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. The driver, 20-year-old Jeyson Alexander Murcia-Guillen of Smithfield, was charged with:

Felony death by vehicle

Felony hit and run injury/death

Failure to move over – injury/death

Driving after consuming – under 21

No operators license

Careless and reckless driving to endanger

Resisting, delaying, and/or obstructing a public officer (RDO)

Fictitious registration

Operating a vehicle with no liability insurance

Failure to maintain lane control

He was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and received a $1 million secured bond.

Troopers said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.