RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A home in the 2100 block of Ramsgate Street in Raleigh was struck by a vehicle at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

When Raleigh police responded, officials said the car had caused damages to the house and the driver of the car fled the scene.

Police said the driver of the car later returned to the scene and was arrested. However, officials have not identified the suspect at this time.

Inspectors checked the damages to determine if the family could stay in the home or if structural damage was a factor. At this time, the state of the damages is unknown.

This is a developing story and CBS 17 will update this article as more information becomes available.