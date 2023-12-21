CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was arrested following a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Wake County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 40 westbound near the Harrison Avenue exit in Cary.

Highway Patrol said the driver of a silver Infiniti rammed into another car, resulting in a collision with the 18-wheeler. The silver Infiniti then went off the road and into the woods, hitting several trees.

The man driving the silver Infiniti was arrested on several charges, such as driving while impaired and driving with a suspended license, according to Highway Patrol.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Two lanes of the roadway were closed for a few hours, but has since fully reopened.