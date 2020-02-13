Driver assaulted, robbed while delivering food in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A delivery driver was assaulted and robbed Thursday morning in Raleigh, according to police.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 8100-block of Farmlea Circle when a delivery driver came to drop off an order at what turned out to be an abandoned house, officials said.

The driver was delivering food from a restaurant on Hillsborough Street, according to authorities.

Police said the victim told them that they were struck with some type of weapon. They did not claim any injury from the assault, though. The victim was not transported to the hospital.

The suspect fled with the food and the driver’s cash, police said.

