Driver charged with DWI after van plows into Raleigh apartment, hitting person in bed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A van driver who crashed into an apartment — hitting a person in a bed Sunday afternoon — has been charged with DWI and felony hit-and-run after trying to flee in a taxi, Raleigh police say.

Carlos Castillo-Rodrigu, 40, of Raleigh is also facing felony serious injury by vehicle charges, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:35 p.m. at an apartment unit in the 4700 block of North New Hope Road at Dansey Drive.

Images taken from the scene show a white panel van partially inside an apartment unit.

The incident was first reported by 911 callers who said that there was a possibly impaired driver of a white van. The van was seen swerving along North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh police

The driver of the white van then crashed into the rear of a black sedan and then veered off the road into the apartment building, according to police.

The van crashed into a bedroom where a person lying on a bed was hit by the van, police said.

After that, the driver of the van fled on foot to a nearby taxi, according to police.

Police said an officer spotted the van driver in the taxi nearby and took the van driver into custody.

The driver of the black sedan and the person in the bed were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked for injuries.

