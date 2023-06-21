RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was indicted by a grand jury with second-degree murder on Wednesday for a fatal crash that killed a construction worker on I-40, according to court documents.
Jeyson Alexander Murcia-Guillen, 20, of Smithfield, was indicted at the Wake Superior Court with second-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Claude Tyler Bryant, of Rocky Mount.
The fatal collision happened back in May on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road shortly after 3 a.m. The highway patrol said Murcia-Guillen was driving an SUV on the interstate and entered an active work zone where he hit and killed Bryant who was working in the work zone.
Bryant left behind a fiancé of 16 years and four children. He was an employee of S.T. Wooten, a private construction company, for 6 years.
Troopers said speeding and alcohol contributed to the fatal crash.
Murcia-Guillen was previously charged with:
- Felony death by vehicle
- Felony hit and run injury/death
- Failure to move over – injury/death
- Driving after consuming – under 21
- No operators license
- Careless and reckless driving to endanger
- Resisting, delaying, and/or obstructing a public officer (RDO)
- Fictitious registration
- Operating a vehicle with no liability insurance
- Failure to maintain lane control