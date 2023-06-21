RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was indicted by a grand jury with second-degree murder on Wednesday for a fatal crash that killed a construction worker on I-40, according to court documents.

Jeyson Alexander Murcia-Guillen, 20, of Smithfield, was indicted at the Wake Superior Court with second-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Claude Tyler Bryant, of Rocky Mount.

The fatal collision happened back in May on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road shortly after 3 a.m. The highway patrol said Murcia-Guillen was driving an SUV on the interstate and entered an active work zone where he hit and killed Bryant who was working in the work zone.

Bryant left behind a fiancé of 16 years and four children. He was an employee of S.T. Wooten, a private construction company, for 6 years.

Troopers said speeding and alcohol contributed to the fatal crash.

Murcia-Guillen was previously charged with: